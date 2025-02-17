Left Menu

Development Blossoms in Rajouri's Border Areas Post-Ceasefire

In Rajouri's border regions, particularly Border Block Qila Darhal, development initiatives have surged following a ceasefire. Various schemes like MGNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are promoting employment and housing. Infrastructure improvements and bunker constructions are enhancing safety and connectivity for local residents.

Development Blossoms in Rajouri's Border Areas Post-Ceasefire
Rajouri is witnessing significant development in its border areas. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The border areas of Rajouri, especially in Qila Darhal near the Line of Control, are experiencing a wave of development since the ceasefire agreement. In Pokharni, a panchayat on the LoC's zero point known for past shelling incidents, the region is now witnessing a resurgence of growth initiatives.

Block Development Officer Qila Darhal, Mohd Abrar Khan, highlighted the impact of the MGNREGA scheme in providing jobs to the local population. He emphasized the active role of gram panchayats in formulating development plans, which facilitate rural connectivity and other needed projects through governmental funding.

Moreover, the construction of bunkers and houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is significantly benefiting residents, enhancing safety and living conditions. With schemes like JJM and infrastructure projects underway, Rajouri's progress reflects effective administration efforts amidst historically challenging circumstances.

