Development Blossoms in Rajouri's Border Areas Post-Ceasefire

The border areas of Rajouri, especially in Qila Darhal near the Line of Control, are experiencing a wave of development since the ceasefire agreement. In Pokharni, a panchayat on the LoC's zero point known for past shelling incidents, the region is now witnessing a resurgence of growth initiatives.

Block Development Officer Qila Darhal, Mohd Abrar Khan, highlighted the impact of the MGNREGA scheme in providing jobs to the local population. He emphasized the active role of gram panchayats in formulating development plans, which facilitate rural connectivity and other needed projects through governmental funding.

Moreover, the construction of bunkers and houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is significantly benefiting residents, enhancing safety and living conditions. With schemes like JJM and infrastructure projects underway, Rajouri's progress reflects effective administration efforts amidst historically challenging circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)