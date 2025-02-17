High-Stakes Arrest: Russian Agriculture Leader in Legal Trouble

The deputy governor and agricultural minister of Russia's Rostov region, Konstantin Rachalovsky, faces serious allegations as he has been detained by law enforcement for purported wrongdoing.

Charged with exceeding his authority, Rachalovsky allegedly caused damages of nearly 156 million roubles, linked to the mismanagement of state agriculture subsidies, according to local FSB security services cited by RIA Novosti.

This development comes as the Rostov region, responsible for a significant portion of Russia's grain production and exports, reels from recent leadership changes and climatic adversities impacting its agriculture sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)