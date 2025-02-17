Left Menu

High-Stakes Arrest: Russian Agriculture Leader in Legal Trouble

Konstantin Rachalovsky, the deputy governor and agriculture minister of Rostov, a major grain-producing region in Russia, has been detained on charges of exceeding authority and causing damages worth 156 million roubles. Allegedly misusing state subsidies, his actions impacted a key grain-producing province facing climatic challenges. Leadership changes have occurred amid these tensions.

The deputy governor and agricultural minister of Russia's Rostov region, Konstantin Rachalovsky, faces serious allegations as he has been detained by law enforcement for purported wrongdoing.

Charged with exceeding his authority, Rachalovsky allegedly caused damages of nearly 156 million roubles, linked to the mismanagement of state agriculture subsidies, according to local FSB security services cited by RIA Novosti.

This development comes as the Rostov region, responsible for a significant portion of Russia's grain production and exports, reels from recent leadership changes and climatic adversities impacting its agriculture sector.

