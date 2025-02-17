Gujarat Nationals Among Deportees as US Sends Third Batch Back to India

In a significant development, a third batch of Indian nationals deported from the United States has arrived in India. Among the 112 individuals were three illegal immigrants from Gujarat, touching down in Ahmedabad on Monday. The latest batch landed in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday, before being distributed back to their respective states.

Sakshi Sawhney, the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar, confirmed the plane's arrival, highlighting the organized efforts of the Punjab government to assist the deportees. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured the provision of necessary support. Mann emphasized that dignified arrangements had been made for the temporary stay of the deportees in Amritsar before their onward journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed India's commitment to repatriate its nationals residing illegally in the US. He also stressed the need for dismantling human trafficking networks, a stance that he believes will gain solid backing from US President Donald Trump. The deportations signal a focused bilateral effort in curbing illegal migration.

