Rahul Gandhi Questions CJI's Exclusion from CEC Selection Process

In a significant political development, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took part in a pivotal meeting on Monday concerning the appointment of the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India. This gathering comes as the current CEC, Rajiv Kumar, approaches his retirement set for February 18. Key figures in the selection process include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Upon Rajiv Kumar's retirement, Gyanesh Kumar will ascend as the senior-most Election Commissioner until January 26, 2029. The Central government has initiated a search committee spearheaded by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to streamline the selection of potential candidates. The effort is to ensure the appointment of a competent successor to this pivotal role.

Appointments for the CEC and Election Commissioners fall under the purview of the President of India, based on recommendations from a selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and a nominated Union Minister. However, a recent legislative change has excluded the Chief Justice of India from this process, prompting Rahul Gandhi to criticize the move as a calculated strategy, raising questions about its implications in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)