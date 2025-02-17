Tragic Love: Couple's Final Act
A couple from Pipla Jagir village allegedly ended their lives by consuming poison. Saurabh (28) and Khushbu (26), were found near a brick kiln and later passed away during treatment. The police are investigating the incident to determine the cause of their drastic action.
A married couple from Pipla Jagir village took a tragic step by allegedly committing suicide through poison consumption, police reported on Monday.
Saurabh, 28, and Khushbu, 26, were discovered unconscious near a local brick kiln and were immediately taken to a hospital, where both succumbed to the poisonous substance despite medical efforts.
The police have initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to this desperate act, with post-mortem examinations being conducted on both bodies.
