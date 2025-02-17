BR Patil Appointed as Karnataka Policy Vice President Amid Budget Session Preparations

In a notable political development, Congress MLA BR Patil has been appointed as the Vice President of the Policy and Planning Commission of Karnataka, holding a Cabinet rank. This decision comes shortly after Patil resigned from his previous role as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political advisor, citing insufficient funds directed toward the Aland constituency's development.

Patil announced his resignation on January 31, following which he communicated his concerns directly to the Chief Minister through a detailed letter. He expressed a willingness to discuss the contents of this communication with Siddaramaiah if called upon, as revealed in his statement to ANI on February 2.

Patil, a veteran in the political arena, has represented the Aland constituency several times across different parties, showcasing his adaptability and strategic acumen. With a history of victories with the Janata Party, JD(S), and the Karnataka Janata Party, he secured his latest win under a Congress banner. As the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha prepares for its Budget session commencing March 3, discussions led by CM Siddaramaiah with varied stakeholders reflect an ongoing commitment to comprehensive political discourse. The session's duration will be determined by the Business Advisory Committee as the state addresses critical issues, with Siddaramaiah acknowledging opposition insights and reaffirming the government's dedication to pro-farmer policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)