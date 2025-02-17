Gujarat Allocates Rs 537.21 Crore to Revamp Urban Infrastructure

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced an allocation of Rs 537.21 crore to enhance urban infrastructure and improve the quality of life for residents statewide. The substantial funds will target initiatives such as road construction, drainage systems, the procurement of electric buses, and city beautification efforts impacting cities including Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar.

According to a press release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, these deliberate steps are aimed at facilitating better living conditions across municipal corporations and newly formed municipalities. The allocation comes as a response to proposals from the Urban Development Department and showcases Patel's commitment to transparent governance and rapid decision-making.

The Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana has received particular attention, with Rs 309.72 crore earmarked for welfare works in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar. Specific allocations include Rs 3.98 crore for 10 projects in Gandhinagar and Rs 35 crore for infrastructure enhancement in Bhavnagar. In Rajkot, Rs 212.50 crore will fund water supply pipeline shifts related to an NHAI project upgrading the Rajkot-Jetpur road.

The Chief Minister has also sanctioned Rs 58.47 crore for purchasing 260 electric buses and 7 double-decker electric buses. The newly formed Porbandar Municipal Corporation stands to benefit from a Rs 25 crore allocation focusing on city beautification, sanitation works, and administrative capacity enhancement.

Allocations extend beyond major cities, with funds designated for other municipalities like Visnagar, Palanpur, and Siddhpur for projects ranging from sewer connections to new infrastructure. The Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana sees Rs 131.76 crore directed to Dwarka Municipality for constructing a new four-lane road enhancing connectivity and aiding pilgrims and tourists visiting religious sites.

In addition to these transformative projects, the Kutch district's Mandvi Municipality will receive Rs 1.70 crore for repairing roads damaged by monsoon rains, marking the state's comprehensive approach to infrastructure improvements. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)