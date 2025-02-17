Left Menu

Principal Arrested for Obscene Chats in Madhya Pradesh School Scandal

A government school principal in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly engaging in inappropriate chats with female students. The incident surfaced when a chat went viral on social media. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation, promising strict action based on digital evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:40 IST
Vidisha Additional SP Prashant Choubey (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, the principal of a government school in Kulchar village has been apprehended on charges of engaging in obscene conversations with female students. The scandal emerged when a chat between a student and the principal gained traction on social media, prompting intervention at the highest levels.

The incident rapidly garnered attention, compelling the Madhya Pradesh Child Prevention Commission to demand stern measures against the alleged perpetrator. According to Vidisha Additional SP Prashant Choubey, immediate legal proceedings have been initiated, with a case already registered in connection to the incident.

Choubey confirmed that the investigation is being conducted with utmost seriousness, focusing on digital evidence associated with the case. The swift response resulted in the filing of an FIR, and arrests have been made. Further scrutiny of the digital trail will guide subsequent legal actions, ensuring accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

