Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Fast-tracks Rispana and Bindal Corridor Projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expedited plans to construct the Rispana and Bindal corridors, stressing their integration with the Dehradun Elevated Corridor. This includes relocating utilities and reinforcing flood protection measures. Dhami emphasized the importance of transparency and efficiency in these development projects amidst increasing urbanization and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:52 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to accelerate the Rispana and Bindal Corridor projects during a meeting at the Secretariat. He also stressed integrating the Dehradun Elevated Corridor with the Expressway to accommodate rising traffic due to increased population and tourism.

The projects entail creating dual four-lane corridors on the beds of the Rispana and Bindal rivers, with necessary relocation of utilities like power and sewer lines. Dhami highlighted the need for coordinated efforts among departments to manage urbanization challenges efficiently.

Emphasizing quality and punctuality, CM Dhami urged transparent execution of state development works and initiated preparations for the upcoming Nanda Rajjat Yatra. He instructed the Chief Secretary to review various projects consistently, with his periodic oversight to ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

