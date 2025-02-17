Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Boosts Eco-Tourism with Gharial Release in Chambal Sanctuary

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:03 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav releasing crocodile in Chambal river (Photo/ @CMMadhyaPradesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards enhancing eco-tourism and preserving wildlife, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released ten crocodiles into the National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary on Monday. The event, which took place on the Chambal River from the Deori Gharial Center in Morena district, also included an inspection of tourism facilities at the sanctuary.

Highlighting the state's commitment to wildlife conservation, CM Yadav noted that Madhya Pradesh boasts the highest number of alligators in India. The state recorded 2,456 crocodiles in the 2024 census, positioning it as a leader in eco-tourism, particularly through the conservation of rare aquatic animals at the Chambal Gharial Sanctuary.

The Chief Minister emphasized the ongoing governmental initiatives aimed at promoting wildlife tourism, especially in regions like Chambal. He mentioned the rehabilitation efforts for gharials and dolphins under the supervision of the Forest Department. The department detailed how the gharials, released on Monday, were bred from eggs preserved in 2022, with sex determination achieved via artificial temperature regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

