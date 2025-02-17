Delhi High Court to Hear Plea for Renaming India to Bharat in 2025

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding an amendment to Article I of the Indian Constitution. The plea, initiated by Namaha trust, urges the renaming of 'India' to 'Bharat/Hindustan as a Union of States,' arguing that the English name does not reflect the country's cultural and traditional ethos.

The Supreme Court in 2020 had declined to entertain a similar petition but allowed it as a representation. The matter, captured the spotlight again when recent G20 invitations referred to the 'President of Bharat,' highlighting the urgency of the debate. The issue is now scheduled for judicial review on March 12, 2025, after the respondents asked for more time to gather instructions.

The plea's motivation stems from the belief that 'Bharat' would represent a vital step in shedding colonial legacies, asserting a more authentic national identity. The judiciary's upcoming decision could set a precedent for how India reconciles its historical narrative with contemporary identities.

