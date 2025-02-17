UP BJP Gears Up for Budget Session Amidst Political Criticism

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, convened a crucial meeting in Lucknow as the state gears up for its budget session. The assembly witnessed the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, numerous ministers, and BJP legislators.

Following the meeting, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya lashed out at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, labeling him as distressed and fatefully the last ruler of the Mulayam Singh Yadav legacy. Emphasizing BJP's commitment to development, Maurya urged Yadav to abandon support for what he termed as mafia politics.

As the budget session looms, the Deputy CM highlighted the impending presentation of a development-oriented budget. He also called for the opposition to perform their duties responsibly. The government asserts its readiness to address every query posed by the opposition, advocating for a proactive and democratic dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)