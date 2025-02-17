Left Menu

UP BJP Gears Up for Budget Session Amidst Political Criticism

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh’s budget session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party leaders held a meeting in Lucknow. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Akhilesh Yadav, claiming BJP’s focus on development. The government promises a developmental budget and readiness to respond to the opposition's queries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:26 IST
UP BJP Gears Up for Budget Session Amidst Political Criticism
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath chairs BJP legislature meeting. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, convened a crucial meeting in Lucknow as the state gears up for its budget session. The assembly witnessed the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, numerous ministers, and BJP legislators.

Following the meeting, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya lashed out at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, labeling him as distressed and fatefully the last ruler of the Mulayam Singh Yadav legacy. Emphasizing BJP's commitment to development, Maurya urged Yadav to abandon support for what he termed as mafia politics.

As the budget session looms, the Deputy CM highlighted the impending presentation of a development-oriented budget. He also called for the opposition to perform their duties responsibly. The government asserts its readiness to address every query posed by the opposition, advocating for a proactive and democratic dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025