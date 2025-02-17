AI-Driven Overhaul: Railways to Combat Overcrowding at Busy Stations

The Ministry of Railways is launching an ambitious initiative targeting overcrowding at railway stations, particularly in the wake of the tragic stampede at New Delhi station on February 15. Plans are underway to establish permanent holding areas at around 60 of the country's busiest stations, with the aim to manage the large crowds that frequently gather, ensuring easier transit and reducing congestion-related issues.

Key to this strategy is the deployment of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies for real-time crowd monitoring and crisis management. These tools are set to regulate passenger movement, predict peak hours, and help initiate immediate measures to prevent stampedes or other safety hazards. The integration of these innovations marks a significant step forward in enhancing the overall railway commuter experience.

Alongside these infrastructure improvements, Indian Railways will embark on a campaign in the Delhi area to address crucial crowd management concerns. Inputs will be gathered from passengers, station staff, and vendors to shape effective and inclusive solutions. Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an expert committee to establish guidelines preventing future incidents, following the recent New Delhi station stampede which resulted in 18 fatalities.

