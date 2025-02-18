Former Argentine President Faces Charges of Gender Violence

In a dramatic legal development, a federal judge has determined that former Argentine President Alberto Fernandez must face formal charges relating to allegations of gender violence against former first lady Fabiola Yanez. The ruling came after Judge Julian Ercolini reviewed evidence suggesting Fernandez committed acts of physical abuse against Yanez, including neck grabs and slaps, during and beyond his term as president.

The accusations, which Fernandez denies, could potentially lead to a prison sentence of up to 18 years if he is found guilty. The judge's decision followed a prosecutor's formal investigation that began after Yanez filed a complaint in August 2024. Fernandez has legal avenues left to pursue, including an appeal process that might delay further proceedings for years.

Key pieces of evidence presented in the case include WhatsApp exchanges that Yanez provided, showing photographic evidence of her injuries, along with comprehensive testimonies from her family and friends. The judge highlighted the long-term psychological and physical impact on Yanez, citing eight years of alleged abuse and its enduring effects on her wellbeing.

