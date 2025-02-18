Tragic Death of Teen Mother Sparks Urgent Hunt for Suspect

A heartbreaking incident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district has resulted in the tragic death of a 16-year-old mother. The teen, a 10th-grade student from Palamaneru constituency, allegedly endured rape, leading to her pregnancy by an unknown assailant yet to be apprehended, police reported on Monday.

Despite being admitted to a local hospital for health concerns, the girl was later transferred to multiple medical facilities, including RUA Hospital in Tirupati, due to worsening conditions. After giving birth to a baby boy, she succumbed to severe anemia and respiratory issues on Sunday, doctors confirmed.

Authorities have launched a manhunt, registering a case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Further trauma struck the region previously in February when a male classmate brutally attacked a young woman, Gautami, with acid and a knife, in Gurramkonda Mandal.

In response, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu urgently condemned the attack, urging strict punitive measures. He assured prominent medical care for Gautami and comprehensive support to her family, underscoring the government's firm stance against such brutal acts.

