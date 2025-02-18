Left Menu

No Casualties in Suspected Blast at Punjab Village: Police Probe Underway

A suspected blast in Gurdaspur's Raimal village caused no injuries or casualties, police reported. An investigation is ongoing, with forensic teams assessing the scene. In related news, Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force arrested individuals linked to a Bathinda murder, seizing weapons and ammunition in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:01 IST
Visuals from the suspected blast site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected blast rocked Raimal village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, though no injuries or casualties were reported, officials announced on Tuesday. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Riputapan Singh Sandhu, authorities responded swiftly after the Kotli Surat Mallian Police Station received reports of a blast at Sukhdev Singh's residence on Monday night.

"The information about the blast sound led us to launch an immediate investigation," DSP Sandhu commented. Despite the alarm raised by the incident, no damage or harm was noted. The police are continuing their investigation with the aid of a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team deployed to the site.

Police have previously arrested four individuals linked to another criminal case. Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force recently detained suspects involved in the murder of Overseer Singh, a known history-sheeter, in Bathinda. A .32 bore pistol and six cartridges were confiscated from the suspects, identified as Gurpreet Singh, Lovejeet Sharma, Vinod Kumar, and Gagandeep Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

