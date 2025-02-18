Tensions Flare in UP Assembly Over Mahakumbh Tragedy

Tensions escalated on the opening day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's budget session as Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders took a stand against the state government's handling of the Mahakumbh stampede. In a symbolic protest, the SP claimed to have brought 'ashes' representing what they termed the demise of the government's ethics.

The protest, led by SP leader Ashutosh Sinha, highlighted the government's alleged mismanagement of the Mahakumbh festival, resulting in numerous deaths. "The government provides daily updates on the number of bathers but remains silent on the death count," Sinha told ANI, denouncing the administration's failure.

Further criticisms were directed at the government's budget, with SP leaders accusing it of failing on multiple fronts, including education and public safety. However, UP cabinet minister OP Rajbhar defended the budget as a progressive step towards the state's development, aligning it with central policies aimed at prosperity across various social sectors.

