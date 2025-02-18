Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strike Threatens Global Oil Market

Dmitry Medvedev warned that a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian oil pipeline could disrupt global oil flows and harm U.S. companies. The strike hit the Kropotkinskaya station, affecting oil exports from Kazakhstan and prompting an investigation by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:22 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strike Threatens Global Oil Market
Dmitry Medvedev
  • Country:
  • Russia

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, has sounded the alarm on the potential global repercussions following a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil facility in Russia. The attack could significantly disrupt oil flows to worldwide markets, he cautioned, particularly impacting major U.S. corporations.

According to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a key pumping station was targeted by drones, causing a halt in operations. The strike has already delayed oil deliveries originating from Kazakhstan and managed by leading Western firms, including Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

The incident took place at the Kropotkinskaya station in Russia's Krasnodar region. Investigations are currently underway to assess the full extent of the damage caused by this drone attack, which poses a threat to international energy stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tremors felt in Delhi.

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

