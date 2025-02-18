Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, has sounded the alarm on the potential global repercussions following a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil facility in Russia. The attack could significantly disrupt oil flows to worldwide markets, he cautioned, particularly impacting major U.S. corporations.

According to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), a key pumping station was targeted by drones, causing a halt in operations. The strike has already delayed oil deliveries originating from Kazakhstan and managed by leading Western firms, including Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

The incident took place at the Kropotkinskaya station in Russia's Krasnodar region. Investigations are currently underway to assess the full extent of the damage caused by this drone attack, which poses a threat to international energy stability.

