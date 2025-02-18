Left Menu

'Go Back Governor' Slogan Echoes in UP Assembly Amid Opposition Protests

The Uttar Pradesh assembly session began with opposition protests led by Samajwadi Party and Congress, echoing 'Go Back Governor' slogans as Governor Anandiben Patel addressed. CM Yogi Adityanath appealed for cooperation, emphasizing the session's importance for passing the state budget and discussing welfare initiatives despite ongoing opposition grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:57 IST
'Go Back Governor' Slogan Echoes in UP Assembly Amid Opposition Protests
Governor Anandiben Patel addressing the UP assembly (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The assembly session in Uttar Pradesh commenced with a charged atmosphere as Samajwadi Party and Congress members raised 'Go Back Governor' slogans during Governor Anandiben Patel's address. In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the opposition to ensure a smooth session until March 5.

Adityanath highlighted the responsibility of both the government and opposition to facilitate productive discussions. He praised the BJP's developmental efforts over the past eight years, criticizing the opposition for avoiding key discussions and creating disturbances.

The session, which includes discussions on people's welfare and the state budget, will culminate on March 5. Notably, opposition leaders protested outside the assembly regarding the Mahakumbh stampede, calling out government mismanagement and lack of transparency about the death toll. SP leader Ashutosh Sinha criticized the government for not providing accurate figures about the fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025