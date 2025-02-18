'Go Back Governor' Slogan Echoes in UP Assembly Amid Opposition Protests
The Uttar Pradesh assembly session began with opposition protests led by Samajwadi Party and Congress, echoing 'Go Back Governor' slogans as Governor Anandiben Patel addressed. CM Yogi Adityanath appealed for cooperation, emphasizing the session's importance for passing the state budget and discussing welfare initiatives despite ongoing opposition grievances.
The assembly session in Uttar Pradesh commenced with a charged atmosphere as Samajwadi Party and Congress members raised 'Go Back Governor' slogans during Governor Anandiben Patel's address. In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the opposition to ensure a smooth session until March 5.
Adityanath highlighted the responsibility of both the government and opposition to facilitate productive discussions. He praised the BJP's developmental efforts over the past eight years, criticizing the opposition for avoiding key discussions and creating disturbances.
The session, which includes discussions on people's welfare and the state budget, will culminate on March 5. Notably, opposition leaders protested outside the assembly regarding the Mahakumbh stampede, calling out government mismanagement and lack of transparency about the death toll. SP leader Ashutosh Sinha criticized the government for not providing accurate figures about the fatalities.
