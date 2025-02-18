Tragic Road Accident in Bhind: 5 Killed, 20 Injured

A tragic road accident in Bhind, India, led to the deaths of five people, including three women, while 20 others sustained injuries. The collision occurred when a dumper truck rear-ended a loading vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

In response to the tragedy, Bhind BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha announced financial assistance from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, offering Rs 4 lakh to each affected family and Rs 1 lakh to the severely injured. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Akhilesh Sharma detailed the accident's circumstances, revealing that approximately 25 people were traveling in the vehicle.

The crash sparked outrage among the victims' families, who blocked the highway with the deceased's bodies, causing a two-hour traffic standstill. The blockade ended following the intervention of MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha and SP Asit Yadav. Health officials admitted the injured to the district hospital, with 12 individuals referred for further treatment in Gwalior.

(With inputs from agencies.)