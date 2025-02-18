Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Bhind: 5 Killed, 20 Injured

A devastating road accident in Bhind claimed the lives of at least five people and injured 20 others when a dumper truck rear-ended a loading vehicle. The incident prompted protests by family members who blocked the highway, demanding financial aid, which local government officials promptly addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:24 IST
Tragic Road Accident in Bhind: 5 Killed, 20 Injured
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bhind, Akhilesh Sharma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Bhind, India, led to the deaths of five people, including three women, while 20 others sustained injuries. The collision occurred when a dumper truck rear-ended a loading vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

In response to the tragedy, Bhind BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha announced financial assistance from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, offering Rs 4 lakh to each affected family and Rs 1 lakh to the severely injured. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Akhilesh Sharma detailed the accident's circumstances, revealing that approximately 25 people were traveling in the vehicle.

The crash sparked outrage among the victims' families, who blocked the highway with the deceased's bodies, causing a two-hour traffic standstill. The blockade ended following the intervention of MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha and SP Asit Yadav. Health officials admitted the injured to the district hospital, with 12 individuals referred for further treatment in Gwalior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025