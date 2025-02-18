Rajasthan Unveils Inclusive Budget Blueprint Amid Development Push

Rajasthan is gearing up for a new budget presentation scheduled for February 19, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. The budget is anticipated to cover an array of needs and has been shaped under the guidance of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister's double engine government.

On the cusp of the budget announcement, CM Bhajanlal Sharma conducted a strategic meeting on February 16 in Jaipur, aiming to expedite development projects. Sharma instructed district collectors to compile reports on the remaining issues from the previous budget year, while also setting a deadline for project approvals by the end of February after thorough technical evaluations.

Emphasizing the dual focus of modern development and heritage conservation, CM Sharma also highlighted essential improvements in utilities and tourism. Measures were discussed to ensure uninterrupted water and electricity supply in summer and enhance tourism infrastructure, particularly in significant districts like Jhunjhunu and Sikar, with a vision of blending 'Heritage as well as Hi-Tech'.

