Mahakumbh 2025: Record Devotee Turnout at World's Largest Gathering

The ongoing Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj sees an unprecedented turnout, with over 540 million attendees. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav urges attendees to travel with reserved tickets for smoother journeys. Despite February's brevity, Kashi Vishwanath Temple reports massive pilgrim numbers, breaking previous Shivaratri month records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Mahakumbh festival of 2025, currently underway in Prayagraj, has attracted over 540 million attendees, marking a historic turnout for the world's largest spiritual gathering. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called on authorities to ensure all necessary arrangements are made for the influx of pilgrims.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasized the importance of smooth travel for attendees, advising them to visit the railway station only with reserved tickets. He also urged road travelers through Rewa to stay informed about traffic conditions for a hassle-free journey.

In related developments, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple has seen a remarkable number of devotees this month. Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, CEO of the temple, noted February 2025 as a record month for pilgrim visits in comparison to previous Shivaratri months. The festival is set to conclude on February 26, with more visitors expected at the Triveni Sangam.

