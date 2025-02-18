Caspian Pipeline Resilience Amid Drone Attack

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has successfully continued the transit of oil through the Tengiz-Novorossiisk route. This comes in the wake of a Ukrainian drone attack on a pumping station, the consortium confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday when a drone struck a key pumping station on the oil pipeline in Russia, leading to a reduction in the flow of crude oil from Kazakhstan to international markets. The oil transported through this network is pumped by Western corporations, including major industry players such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

The sudden disruption was a result of ongoing geopolitical tensions, highlighting the vulnerability of international energy supply chains. Despite the attack, the CPC has shown resilience, asserting its capability to maintain crucial oil exports amid rising challenges.

