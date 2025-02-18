Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Comment

Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi priest, Mahant Raju Das, condemned West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark about Maha Kumbh, urging her to apologize and address issues like violence against Hindus. Banerjee's statements sparked protests and criticism from various political and religious figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:59 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Comment
Ayodhya Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The revered priest of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple, Mahant Raju Das, criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday for her contentious 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark regarding the Maha Kumbh. He denounced Banerjee for undermining religious faith while maintaining silence about the alleged rape incidents in her state.

Speaking to ANI, Das expressed vehement disapproval, questioning Banerjee's focus on religious comments over urgent issues like Hindu killings, rapes, and prolonged doctor strikes in West Bengal. He insisted on an apology from the Chief Minister, challenging her authority to make such statements.

Das highlighted the massive participation in Maha Kumbh, where over 50 crore people partake in holy rituals, questioning Banerjee's right to label it 'Mrityu Kumbh'. He urged her to confront leaders like PM Narendra Modi or CM Yogi Adityanath instead of disparaging Sanatanis. Banerjee's remarks, stated during a legislative session, spurred protests by BJP members and calls for a strong rebuttal from Hindu communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025