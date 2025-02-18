Controversy Erupts Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Comment

The revered priest of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi temple, Mahant Raju Das, criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday for her contentious 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark regarding the Maha Kumbh. He denounced Banerjee for undermining religious faith while maintaining silence about the alleged rape incidents in her state.

Speaking to ANI, Das expressed vehement disapproval, questioning Banerjee's focus on religious comments over urgent issues like Hindu killings, rapes, and prolonged doctor strikes in West Bengal. He insisted on an apology from the Chief Minister, challenging her authority to make such statements.

Das highlighted the massive participation in Maha Kumbh, where over 50 crore people partake in holy rituals, questioning Banerjee's right to label it 'Mrityu Kumbh'. He urged her to confront leaders like PM Narendra Modi or CM Yogi Adityanath instead of disparaging Sanatanis. Banerjee's remarks, stated during a legislative session, spurred protests by BJP members and calls for a strong rebuttal from Hindu communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)