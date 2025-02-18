Left Menu

A New Beginning: From Garbage Heap to Italian Embrace

A specially-abled child abandoned in a garbage heap has been adopted by an Italian couple. The child, nurtured at Gangamma Chikumbimath Orphanage, overcame early health challenges to join Costanza and Bujar Dede in Florence. This inspiring adoption highlights the couple's dedication to offering love and care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:59 IST
In a heartwarming turn of events, a specially-abled child who was discovered abandoned in a garbage heap has found a new family in Italy. The child, just two-and-a-half years old, was adopted by Costanza and Bujar Dede, a couple from Florence. This adoption journey is a testament to hope and compassion.

The boy's story began in tragic circumstances, found as a newborn on a garbage heap, but was swiftly rescued and cared for at local hospitals, including Belagavi's BIMS Hospital and KLE's Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital. He was later placed in the Gangamma Chikumbimath Orphanage, where he received dedicated support and care.

Costanza and Bujar's decision to adopt the boy comes after years of patience through the Central Adoption Resource Authority process. Their commitment and love have not only changed the child's life but also inspired many, highlighting the need for broader acceptance of special needs adoptions worldwide.

