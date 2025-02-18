Left Menu

CCI Approves Merger of Microfinance Giants: A New Era for Svatantra Microfin

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the merger of Chaitanya India Fin Credit and Svatantra Holdings into Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin, creating a larger non-banking financial entity. The merger underscores Svatantra Microfin's expansion and shows CCI's role in promoting fair competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to a significant merger involving the consolidation of Chaitanya India Fin Credit and Svatantra Holdings into Svatantra Microfin, led by Ananya Birla. This move aims to strengthen the microfinance sector under Svatantra's banner.

The transaction involves the amalgamation process approved by the respective boards of Svatantra Holdings Pvt Ltd, Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd, and Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd. Post-merger, Svatantra Micro Housing Finance Corp Ltd will function as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Svatantra Microfin.

This merger highlights Svatantra Microfin's ambitions for growth in the microfinance arena and reflects the CCI's commitment to ensuring fair business practices and promoting competitive markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

