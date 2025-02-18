Heroic Father's Gift: Six Lives Renewed Through Organ Donation

In an extraordinary display of courage and altruism, Havildar Naresh Kumar, a respected Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the 10th Battalion of the MAHAR Regiment, donated his late son's organs to save six lives. His 18-year-old son, Arshdeep Singh, tragically passed away following a road accident, leaving behind a legacy of hope.

On February 16, 2025, amid an ocean of grief, Kumar chose a path of profound generosity, donating Arshdeep's liver, kidneys, pancreas, and corneas. This decision provided critically ill patients with a second chance at life, demonstrating the profound impact of organ donation even during personal loss.

The successful transplantation of organs was made possible by the swift actions of medical teams who utilized a green corridor to transport the liver and kidneys to New Delhi's Army Hospital Research and Referral. Meanwhile, the pancreas found a recipient at PGI, and Arshdeep's corneas were preserved to restore eyesight to individuals in need. The Command Hospital in Chandimandir played a pivotal role in this life-saving mission, renowned for its organ retrieval expertise.

Havildar Kumar's decision stands as a beacon of selflessness and love, underscoring the transformative potential of human generosity. His story serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing the enduring impact and hope that organ donation can bring, even amidst profound personal tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)