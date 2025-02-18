Indian Railways Unveils New Strategy Post-Stampede: AI to Monitor Crowds

Reports deemed misleading about the New Delhi railway station stampede have been addressed by the Ministry of Railways, who emphasize that a formal inquiry by a two-member Northern Railway committee is ongoing. Over 100 statements are being gathered to determine the event's sequence, with no other inquiries undertaken outside this committee's purview.

The incident, occurring as thousands flocked to Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh 2025 festivities, resulted in 18 fatalities. Subsequently, enhanced crowd management strategies at the station include CRPF and Delhi Police involvement. Indian Railways reminds media to await the committee's conclusive report and invites public aid in inquiry processes.

Furthermore, in addressing persistent overcrowding, the Ministry of Railways plans to build permanent crowd handling zones at congested stations across India. The initiative encompasses deploying AI technology for crowd monitoring and crisis management, aiding in efficient passenger flow and minimizing safety risks. Approximately 60 stations have been identified for these advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)