Left Menu

Khan Sir Leads BPSC Aspirants' Call for Exam Re-Do Amid Allegations

Educator Khan Sir, with BPSC aspirants, demands a re-examination of the 70th CCE prelims in Bihar, alleging paper leaks and irregularities. Protests in Patna highlight their call for transparency, as evidence is presented to the High Court. Despite setbacks, the movement gains momentum, seeking a fresh exam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:09 IST
Khan Sir Leads BPSC Aspirants' Call for Exam Re-Do Amid Allegations
Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a wave of public demonstrations, renowned educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, better known as Khan Sir, has become a central figure in the demand for a re-examination of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims organized by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). On Tuesday, Khan Sir, along with hundreds of aspirants, took to the streets of Patna, demanding justice amid allegations of exam irregularities.

The call for a re-exam stems from accusations of a compromised exam process, with Khan Sir stating that there is credible evidence of a question paper leak. This protest follows a similar one on Monday. Khan Sir highlighted his commitment to the cause, saying, "We have evidence that question papers were changed on the instruction of Joint Secretary Kundan Kumar. Papers were stolen from the treasury in Nawada and Gaya."

Despite the Bihar Governor's meeting with a delegation of aspirants and the matter reaching the Supreme Court, the protests persist. The court refused to intervene, yet Khan Sir remains adamant, calling for leaders to support the students' demand for a fair re-exam. As allegations intensify, the demand for transparency grows stronger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025