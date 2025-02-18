Khan Sir Leads BPSC Aspirants' Call for Exam Re-Do Amid Allegations
Educator Khan Sir, with BPSC aspirants, demands a re-examination of the 70th CCE prelims in Bihar, alleging paper leaks and irregularities. Protests in Patna highlight their call for transparency, as evidence is presented to the High Court. Despite setbacks, the movement gains momentum, seeking a fresh exam.
- Country:
- India
In a wave of public demonstrations, renowned educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, better known as Khan Sir, has become a central figure in the demand for a re-examination of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims organized by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). On Tuesday, Khan Sir, along with hundreds of aspirants, took to the streets of Patna, demanding justice amid allegations of exam irregularities.
The call for a re-exam stems from accusations of a compromised exam process, with Khan Sir stating that there is credible evidence of a question paper leak. This protest follows a similar one on Monday. Khan Sir highlighted his commitment to the cause, saying, "We have evidence that question papers were changed on the instruction of Joint Secretary Kundan Kumar. Papers were stolen from the treasury in Nawada and Gaya."
Despite the Bihar Governor's meeting with a delegation of aspirants and the matter reaching the Supreme Court, the protests persist. The court refused to intervene, yet Khan Sir remains adamant, calling for leaders to support the students' demand for a fair re-exam. As allegations intensify, the demand for transparency grows stronger.
