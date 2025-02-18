Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Comment Sparks Massive Political Uproar

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's description of Maha Kumbh 2025 as 'Mrityu Kumbh' has ignited a political storm. BJP leaders and religious figures have criticized the remark, urging strong protests against what they view as an attack on Hindu traditions. The controversy underscores the tension between religious sentiment and political discourse.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent statement referring to the 2025 Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh' has triggered a significant political backlash. Her comments, made during a Legislative Assembly session, criticized the inadequate arrangements at the religious event, which allegedly led to stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and February 15 at the New Delhi Railway station.

Banerjee expressed her respect for the Maha Kumbh's spiritual significance but accused organizers of failing in their duties, highlighting disparities in facilities for wealthy and poor attendees. Her remarks have been condemned by opposition BJP leaders as an affront to Hindu traditions, causing a political rift and demands for a robust protest from the Hindu and saint communities.

Various BJP figures, including National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, have castigated Banerjee's statements as anti-Hindu, reflecting a broader political narrative. Religious leaders and BJP officials urge Banerjee to apologize and accuse her of undermining the faith of millions. The controversy continues to evoke responses from both political and religious arenas, reflecting the ongoing tension in India's sociopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

