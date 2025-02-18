Samba Police Uncover Cache of Ammunition in Chilla Danga Forest

Samba Police have made a significant discovery of ammunition and explosives in the Chilla Danga forest, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Samba, authorities reported on Tuesday. The recovery followed credible intelligence regarding a potential terrorist hideout in the nearby Kawala forest.

Upon receiving the tip-off, a dedicated police team initiated a search operation in the area, leading to the discovery of the concealed cache. Officers successfully retrieved 29 live rounds, an AK Rifle magazine, and explosive powder hidden under a tree and rock. A case under the Indian Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act has been filed, and further investigations are ongoing.

In a related development, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Bandi Mohalla, Kupwara, resulted in the recovery of additional weapons and ammunition. The operation, which commenced on February 14, 2025, continues based on specific intelligence inputs, according to a post by the army on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)