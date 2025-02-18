Left Menu

Samba Police Uncover Cache of Ammunition in Chilla Danga Forest

Police in Samba have discovered a cache of ammunition and explosives in the Chilla Danga forest. A search operation led to the recovery of 29 live rounds, an AK Rifle magazine, and explosive powder. A case has been registered as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:38 IST
Samba Police Uncover Cache of Ammunition in Chilla Danga Forest
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samba Police have made a significant discovery of ammunition and explosives in the Chilla Danga forest, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Samba, authorities reported on Tuesday. The recovery followed credible intelligence regarding a potential terrorist hideout in the nearby Kawala forest.

Upon receiving the tip-off, a dedicated police team initiated a search operation in the area, leading to the discovery of the concealed cache. Officers successfully retrieved 29 live rounds, an AK Rifle magazine, and explosive powder hidden under a tree and rock. A case under the Indian Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act has been filed, and further investigations are ongoing.

In a related development, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Bandi Mohalla, Kupwara, resulted in the recovery of additional weapons and ammunition. The operation, which commenced on February 14, 2025, continues based on specific intelligence inputs, according to a post by the army on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025