Tripura's Bamboo Surge: Crafting Careers and Sustainability

Maharashtra's Pankaja Munde praised Tripura's bamboo industry's strides during her visit to the Bamboo Processing Centre. The focus remained on overcoming challenges and promoting craftsmanship through specialized training. Artisans celebrated the potential of bamboo in creating sustainable jobs and boosting regional economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:49 IST
Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Gopinath Munde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Gopinath Munde visited Tripura's Bamboo and Cane Development Institute (BCDI) in Agartala on Tuesday. During the visit, she engaged with artisans who have turned their expert training into sustainable careers.

Recognizing Tripura's advances in the bamboo sector, Minister Munde acknowledged ongoing challenges. She expressed optimism about the industry's future, citing available technologies and ongoing projects that promise economic progress. Munde extended her appreciation and encouragement to the artisans for their dedication, as quoted by ANI.

Dr. Abhinav Kant, leading BCDI, detailed the institute's initiatives in fostering bamboo artistry. Highlighting a training program for bamboo jewelry, Kant noted its dual value in design and material cost. The Tripura Bamboo Mission, developing a unique brand, showcased its creations to Minister Munde, enhancing her understanding of local craftsmanship.

Trainees shared positive experiences, focusing on the skilled training's benefits. Sikharani Das expressed her eagerness, noting extensive learning. Laxmi Debbarman highlighted her improved skills in bamboo jewelry post-training, which she anticipates will increase job opportunities in Tripura.

Rashmi Dasgupta underscored bamboo's economic potential, discussing its market value and how BCDI training's insight into bamboo economics equips artisans to prosper. Her enthusiasm mirrored the thriving bamboo sector's positive reception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

