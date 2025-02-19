Left Menu

Junnar Ignites with Vibrant Celebrations for Shivaji Jayanti

Junnar gears up for the 395th Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti with spectacular midnight festivities. High-profile dignitaries, including Maharashtra's Chief Minister, join the main event at Shivneri Fort. Rigorous security ensures safe celebrations honoring the legendary 17th-century Maratha king's enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:52 IST
Junnar Ignites with Vibrant Celebrations for Shivaji Jayanti
Midnight fireworks and light show at Shivaji Chowk, Junnar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The town of Junnar is all set for the 395th Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations scheduled for Wednesday, with grand fireworks and a light show marking the kick-off at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, will attend the main event held at Shivneri Fort. Nashik's Police Commissioner, Sandeep Karnik, confirmed the comprehensive security arrangements made for the event.

Police preparations include deploying nearly 3,000 personnel, a state-reserved police force, and various control units. Shivaji Jayanti marks the birth of the renowned warrior king, Shivaji Maharaj, at Shivneri Fort in 1630, celebrated today for his pivotal role in founding the Maratha Empire and his extensive legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025