Junnar Ignites with Vibrant Celebrations for Shivaji Jayanti

The town of Junnar is all set for the 395th Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations scheduled for Wednesday, with grand fireworks and a light show marking the kick-off at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, will attend the main event held at Shivneri Fort. Nashik's Police Commissioner, Sandeep Karnik, confirmed the comprehensive security arrangements made for the event.

Police preparations include deploying nearly 3,000 personnel, a state-reserved police force, and various control units. Shivaji Jayanti marks the birth of the renowned warrior king, Shivaji Maharaj, at Shivneri Fort in 1630, celebrated today for his pivotal role in founding the Maratha Empire and his extensive legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)