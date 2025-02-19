Kerala Pioneers with 'nPROUD': Leading the Way in Safe Medicine Disposal

The Kerala government is initiating a groundbreaking program to responsibly collect and dispose of expired and unused medicines from households. This pioneering project, named 'nPROUD' (New Programme for Removal of Unused Drugs), is spearheaded by the State Drugs Control Department, marking a first for India.

The launch of 'nPROUD' will be officiated by Health Minister Veena George on February 22 in Kozhikode. This initiative will enable the collection of unused medicines, with designated locations for disposal. Starting in Kozhikode Corporation and Ulliyeri Panchayat, the government plans a state-wide rollout, as per a press release from Veena George.

The initiative addresses the critical issue of improper disposal of medicines, which contributes to antimicrobial resistance and environmental degradation. Studies underline the environmental threats posed by unscientifically discarded drugs. nPROUD aims to follow the Biomedical Waste Management Act, involving local bodies and Haritha Karma Sena members for collection and processing at the KEIL waste treatment plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)