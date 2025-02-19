Left Menu

Kerala Pioneers with 'nPROUD': Leading the Way in Safe Medicine Disposal

Kerala launches 'nPROUD', a first-of-its-kind project in India to collect expired and unused medicines from homes for safe and scientific disposal. Initiated by the State Drugs Control Department, this initiative aims to mitigate environmental pollution and health risks, adhering to the Biomedical Waste Management Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala government is initiating a groundbreaking program to responsibly collect and dispose of expired and unused medicines from households. This pioneering project, named 'nPROUD' (New Programme for Removal of Unused Drugs), is spearheaded by the State Drugs Control Department, marking a first for India.

The launch of 'nPROUD' will be officiated by Health Minister Veena George on February 22 in Kozhikode. This initiative will enable the collection of unused medicines, with designated locations for disposal. Starting in Kozhikode Corporation and Ulliyeri Panchayat, the government plans a state-wide rollout, as per a press release from Veena George.

The initiative addresses the critical issue of improper disposal of medicines, which contributes to antimicrobial resistance and environmental degradation. Studies underline the environmental threats posed by unscientifically discarded drugs. nPROUD aims to follow the Biomedical Waste Management Act, involving local bodies and Haritha Karma Sena members for collection and processing at the KEIL waste treatment plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

