Currency Turmoil Amid Global Trade and Geopolitical Tensions

The U.S. dollar maintained stability on Wednesday as global investors monitored tariff threats and Russia-Ukraine diplomatic tensions. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar recovered after the central bank announced a rate cut, signaling a potential end to the aggressive easing cycle.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened significant auto and semiconductor tariffs, adding pressure to the global currency markets. The euro struggled amid conflicting views between the U.S. and Europe over Ukraine, while the Japanese yen benefited from speculation about possible interest rate hikes.

Investors awaited insights from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting, as markets anticipated moderate rate cuts by 2025. The dollar index showed little change as currency markets remained vigilant amid ongoing geopolitical and economic developments.

