Uttarakhand Government Takes Major Steps to Preserve State's Heritage and Infrastructure

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a significant meeting with CDS General Anil Chauhan in Dehradun's Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office emphasized that the government serves as a protector of the state's cultural and original form.

Respecting the long-standing demands of Uttarakhand's people, the cabinet has enacted a stringent land law aimed at safeguarding local resources and cultural heritage, Dhami announced. The new law is expected to play a crucial role in maintaining the state's unique identity.

Additionally, the Chief Minister reiterated his administration's unwavering commitment to public interests, pledging never to break the trust of the people. In infrastructural advancements, Dhami sanctioned Rs 243.91 lakh for road improvements in Dehradun's Mussoorie constituency and approved road naming initiatives to honor local heroes. Furthermore, funds were allocated for a new bridge, demonstrating the government's dedication to enhancing regional connectivity.

