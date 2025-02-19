India Boosts Commitment to Rural Transformation in Africa-Asia
India pledges to enhance its technical and financial contributions to the African-Asian Rural Development Organisation. Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted India's leading role in membership contributions and the increase in technical support. The session focuses on capacity building and knowledge sharing among member nations.
India has reaffirmed its commitment to rural transformation and development in Africa and Asia through enhanced support to the African-Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO).
Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday during the 77th session of the AARDO executive committee, that the country will increase its technical contributions to the organization.
The meeting discussed India's financial and technical backing, as well as key government schemes that aim towards poverty alleviation in rural regions. Emphasizing on education, technology, and inclusive development, India will raise its annual technical contribution from USD 2,00,000 to USD 2,50,000, seeking sustainable development in member nations.
