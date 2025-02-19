Left Menu

CBI Crackdown: Railway Officers Under Fire for Corruption Allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed charges against senior Western Railways officers for bribery in departmental exams. Named officers include Ankush Wasan, Sanjay Tiwari, and Neeraj Sinha, along with a private individual, Mukesh Meena. Accusations involve bribe collection and unauthorized gold transactions.

In a significant move against corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against senior officials of Western Railways. The officers, including a senior Indian Railway Personnel Service officer, face serious accusations of participating in corrupt practices related to railway departmental examinations.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Ankush Wasan, a Divisional Personnel Officer, allegedly instructed his subordinate, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, to shortlist candidates ready to pay bribes for upcoming exams. Mukesh Meena, a private individual, reportedly facilitated bribe collections from potential candidates.

The investigation further reveals that Sanjay Tiwari also attempted to conduct a transaction involving 400 grams of gold in exchange for cash, bypassing invoicing protocols. This scheme unraveled after Tiwari collected cash from Meena, aiming to secure fraudulent selection for five candidates represented by Meena. Subsequent raids were carried out at the accused's offices and residences.

