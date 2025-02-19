Left Menu

EU Envoys Approve Sixteenth Sanction Package Against Russia

EU envoys have agreed to a new package of sanctions against Russia, focusing on an import ban of Russian primary aluminum and the inclusion of 73 more shadow fleet vessels on the sanction list. This marks the sixteenth package in a series of restrictive measures by the EU.

In a decisive move, EU envoys have reached an accord on the sixteenth package of sanctions targeting Russia, European diplomats reported on Wednesday.

This latest package introduces a ban on Russian primary aluminum imports and adds 73 additional shadow fleet vessels to the EU's sanction list as a measure to intensify economic pressure on Russia.

The sanctions are part of a concerted effort by the EU to respond robustly to ongoing geopolitical tensions and underline their stance against Russian actions.

