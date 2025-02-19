EU Envoys Approve Sixteenth Sanction Package Against Russia

In a decisive move, EU envoys have reached an accord on the sixteenth package of sanctions targeting Russia, European diplomats reported on Wednesday.

This latest package introduces a ban on Russian primary aluminum imports and adds 73 additional shadow fleet vessels to the EU's sanction list as a measure to intensify economic pressure on Russia.

The sanctions are part of a concerted effort by the EU to respond robustly to ongoing geopolitical tensions and underline their stance against Russian actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)