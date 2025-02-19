In a significant development, the head of the Russian state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, announced plans to supply electricity from a Ukrainian nuclear power plant to Crimea, recently annexed by Moscow. The announcement was reported by the RIA state news agency.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, located in Russian-held territory in southern Ukraine, has been in a state of 'cold shutdown' since September 2022. This status indicates that the plant is not currently operational, but safeguards remain in place.

As tensions over energy supply and territorial claims continue, the potential use of Zaporizhzhia's electricity to power Crimea underscores the ongoing geopolitical struggles in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)