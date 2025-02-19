Left Menu

Russian Nuclear Plant to Power Crimea

Rosatom's chief announced that electricity from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant might soon power Crimea, annexed by Russia. The plant remains in 'cold shutdown' since September 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development, the head of the Russian state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, announced plans to supply electricity from a Ukrainian nuclear power plant to Crimea, recently annexed by Moscow. The announcement was reported by the RIA state news agency.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, located in Russian-held territory in southern Ukraine, has been in a state of 'cold shutdown' since September 2022. This status indicates that the plant is not currently operational, but safeguards remain in place.

As tensions over energy supply and territorial claims continue, the potential use of Zaporizhzhia's electricity to power Crimea underscores the ongoing geopolitical struggles in the region.

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

