Supreme Court's Crucial Hearings on Election Commissioners Appointment Act Deferred

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred hearings on multiple petitions challenging the law concerning the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs). This legislation notably excludes the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection panel, raising concerns about its validity.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh adjourned the matter without scheduling a subsequent hearing date, citing time constraints due to ongoing cases. Despite prior requests in 2024 to temporarily halt the appointments under the new law, the Supreme Court had previously declined, citing potential disruptions with imminent elections.

The challenges, spearheaded by civic groups like the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and political figures including Jaya Thakur from Madhya Pradesh, emphasize that the exclusion of the CJI compromises independent appointments and contradicts a March Supreme Court ruling advocating for multiparty involvement in the selection committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)