Legal Showdown: Companies Battle for Tariff Refunds Post-Supreme Court Ruling

Several major corporations, including L'Oreal, Dyson, and Bausch + Lomb, have filed lawsuits seeking refunds for tariffs imposed under former President Trump's trade measures. Following a Supreme Court decision declaring the tariffs unlawful, these companies join over 1,400 others in pursuing financial restitution through the legal system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 02:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 02:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a noteworthy legal development, several multinational corporations, such as L'Oreal, Dyson, and Bausch + Lomb, have initiated lawsuits for refunds on tariffs paid under emergency trade measures imposed by ex-President Donald Trump. This follows a significant Supreme Court decision declaring such duties unlawful.

The lawsuits were lodged in the U.S. Court of International Trade, adding to a growing list of corporations seeking similar restitution. Other companies, including FedEx and Sol de Janeiro, have also filed complaints, as over 1,400 importers, such as Costco and Goodyear, engage in legal proceedings to reclaim duties paid under the contentious tariffs.

The Supreme Court's ruling found Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose these tariffs to be an overreach of authority. Consequently, up to $175 billion in U.S. tariff collections could be subject to potential refunds, although the precise recovery process remains unresolved in lower courts.

