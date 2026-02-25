Legal Showdown: Companies Battle for Tariff Refunds Post-Supreme Court Ruling

In a noteworthy legal development, several multinational corporations, such as L'Oreal, Dyson, and Bausch + Lomb, have initiated lawsuits for refunds on tariffs paid under emergency trade measures imposed by ex-President Donald Trump. This follows a significant Supreme Court decision declaring such duties unlawful.

The lawsuits were lodged in the U.S. Court of International Trade, adding to a growing list of corporations seeking similar restitution. Other companies, including FedEx and Sol de Janeiro, have also filed complaints, as over 1,400 importers, such as Costco and Goodyear, engage in legal proceedings to reclaim duties paid under the contentious tariffs.

The Supreme Court's ruling found Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose these tariffs to be an overreach of authority. Consequently, up to $175 billion in U.S. tariff collections could be subject to potential refunds, although the precise recovery process remains unresolved in lower courts.