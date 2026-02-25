Left Menu

Tensions Rise: US Aircraft Carrier Docking Sparks Protests on Crete

Protesters on Crete responded to the arrival of the US aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, which is part of increased American military presence in the Middle East. The peaceful demonstration, supported by the Greek Communist Party, highlighted regional tensions, particularly concerning Iran's nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chania | Updated: 25-02-2026 02:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 02:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In response to rising regional tensions, protesters assembled on Crete following the arrival of a US aircraft carrier.

The USS Gerald R. Ford's presence as part of a broader American military buildup in the Middle East fueled the protests, focusing attention on potential US-Iran conflicts.

The peaceful rally, featuring placards reading 'Killers,' underscored concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions and broader geopolitical frictions.

