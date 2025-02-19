Putin Accuses Potential Western Involvement in Drone Attack
Russian President Vladimir Putin speculated that a Ukrainian drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium may have been orchestrated with European support, albeit without confirming this alliance. The incident affected oil supplies from Kazakhstan, impacting Western oil companies like Chevron and Exxon Mobil.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged potential European involvement with Ukraine in a drone attack targeting a pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in southern Russia.
Despite his accusations, Putin expressed hope that this European coordination was not true, though he did suggest Western intelligence could have supported Ukraine's orchestration of the strike.
The attack, which took place on Monday, significantly disrupted the oil pipeline, hampering supplies from Kazakhstan to global markets. This supply interruption affected key Western firms, notably Chevron and Exxon Mobil.
