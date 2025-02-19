On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged potential European involvement with Ukraine in a drone attack targeting a pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in southern Russia.

Despite his accusations, Putin expressed hope that this European coordination was not true, though he did suggest Western intelligence could have supported Ukraine's orchestration of the strike.

The attack, which took place on Monday, significantly disrupted the oil pipeline, hampering supplies from Kazakhstan to global markets. This supply interruption affected key Western firms, notably Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

