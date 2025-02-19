Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Buys Big in BSE Breakthrough

Goldman Sachs has acquired shares of the Indian stock exchange BSE worth Rs 401 crore. The purchase was made through an open market transaction, buying 7.28 lakh shares. Shares of BSE closed up by 8.14%. BSE reported a doubling in net profit in the December 2024 quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Goldman Sachs, a leader in banking and financial services, has made a significant acquisition by purchasing shares worth Rs 401 crore in the leading stock exchange BSE. This transaction was executed through an open market channel.

On Wednesday, data disclosed by the National Stock Exchange revealed that the U.S.-based financial giant, through its arm Goldman Sachs (Singapore), acquired 7.28 lakh shares of BSE Ltd at an average price of Rs 5,504.42 each.

Furthermore, shares of BSE saw an 8.14% rally, eventually closing at Rs 5,608.50 on the NSE on Wednesday. This comes on the heels of BSE's report of its net profit doubling to Rs 220 crore for the three months ending December 2024, and recording a 94% leap in quarterly revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

