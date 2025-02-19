Minors Accused in Disturbing Assault Case in Delhi's Narela

In a harrowing incident, an eight-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of minors in the Narela area of outer Delhi. The Delhi police received a PCR call on February 16 about the alleged gang rape, triggering an inquiry into the matter.

The investigation revealed that five boys aged between 10 and 15 had reportedly committed the offense. The victim's mother filed a complaint alleging that while she was away, the boys, who are neighbors, attacked her son, causing injuries.

A medical examination confirmed the injuries, leading to the registration of an FIR under section 6 of the POCSO Act against the accused. The victim's statement was recorded under Bharatiya Nyay Samhita section 183, and further investigations are ongoing.

