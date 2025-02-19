ReNew's Financial Performance: Net Loss Wider in Q3, Income Sees Uptick
ReNew reported a net loss of Rs 387.9 crore in the December quarter, wider than Rs 321.6 crore year-on-year. The company's total income rose 10% to Rs 2,119.8 crore. Revenue from power sales was nearly flat. First nine-month net profit was Rs 145.4 crore, with revenue reaching Rs 7,591.1 crore.
ReNew, a clean energy company, announced its financial results on Wednesday, showing a significant increase in net loss for the December quarter to Rs 387.9 crore, compared to Rs 321.6 crore in the same period last year.
Despite the loss, the company's total income for the third quarter saw a 10% rise, reaching Rs 2,119.8 crore, up from Rs 1,929 crore a year earlier. Revenue from power sales remained almost unchanged during the quarter at Rs 1,499.1 crore.
For the first nine months of FY25, net profit was recorded at Rs 145.4 crore, down from Rs 353.8 crore in FY24. Total income, factoring in sales from module and cell manufacturing operations, was Rs 7,591.1 crore. ReNew expects to install between 1,900 and 2,400 MW by the end of FY25, pending timely regulatory approvals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
