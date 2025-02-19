Left Menu

Fast-Tracked Infrastructure: Perils and Prioritization

The Army Corps of Engineers has cataloged over 600 infrastructure projects marked as national emergency priorities to expedite environmental reviews. These fast-tracked endeavors, including major fossil-fuel projects, are stirring legal disputes and environmental concerns, as critics warn they bypass essential regulatory processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Army Corps of Engineers recently released a list of over 600 infrastructure projects designated as national emergency priorities, facilitating their expedited progress through environmental reviews.

Without any public announcement, these projects qualify under emergency permitting of the Clean Water Act, a move ordered by former President Donald Trump as part of a first-day executive order.

Critics argue this approach could face legal challenges, as fossil-fuel-related infrastructure such as pipelines and power plants dominate the applications in key states, potentially sidestepping federal environmental safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

