Fast-Tracked Infrastructure: Perils and Prioritization

The Army Corps of Engineers recently released a list of over 600 infrastructure projects designated as national emergency priorities, facilitating their expedited progress through environmental reviews.

Without any public announcement, these projects qualify under emergency permitting of the Clean Water Act, a move ordered by former President Donald Trump as part of a first-day executive order.

Critics argue this approach could face legal challenges, as fossil-fuel-related infrastructure such as pipelines and power plants dominate the applications in key states, potentially sidestepping federal environmental safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)