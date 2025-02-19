Mizoram's Agricultural Revolution: Focus on Sustainability and Growth

Mizoram's Governor, retired General Vijay Kumar Singh, emphasized that agriculture remains a top priority for the state government. His remarks came during his inaugural address at the state assembly's budget session.

Singh highlighted the 'Fostering Climate Resilient Upland Farming System' (FOCUS) project, slated to increase agricultural income for 55,000 households. This initiative aligns with efforts to introduce climate-resilient farming practices across six districts.

Further expanding on initiatives, the governor discussed the 'Bana Kaih' scheme. Launched in September of the previous year, it aims to provide financial support to farmers and spur inclusive economic growth. This includes a minimum support price for crops like ginger and turmeric. The scheme has paved the way for significant crop acquisitions and introduces financial partnerships with banks. Additionally, new irrigation projects promise enhanced growth prospects.

