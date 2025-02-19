Andhra Pradesh's Green Revolution: Aiming for 50 Lakh Hectares in Natural Farming by 2028

The Andhra Pradesh government is on a mission to transform its agricultural landscape, aiming to upscale natural farming from five lakh hectares to an ambitious 50 lakh hectares by the fiscal year 2028-29. This initiative is set to impact 40 lakh farmers across the state.

To realize this vision, the state is actively engaging in educational initiatives for farmers, while forging collaborations with organizations such as Pegasus Capital Advisors and Producers Trust. These partnerships are designed to bolster expertise in natural farming techniques and introduce climate-resilient crop varieties.

In a recent meeting, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the need for comprehensive ecosystem development, including market support, data management, and infrastructure expansion, to achieve these transformative goals.

